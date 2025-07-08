Global

First observed this yesterday, but confirmed it this morning; the new Hits Radio Breakfast Show announces the weather forecast for the entire UK. Let me elaborate - up until last month when it was presented by Elliott and Matilda, the weather forecast was local and useful - now the forecast is like "mainly sunny in the UK today whilst some places may have rain" 🤨 What is the fucking point in even including that in the radio show?!

______________________________



Christ, who can be arsed sorting out SHEIN returns?! Seriously! Almost ready to just say fuck it and accept the wasted £50! This shit is legit painful! Hunting down correct original packaging, navigating the returns portal, and even having to speak with their useless live chat customer service & confer with ChatGPT to understand their contradictory online guidance! Ugh! 🤬 And that is alongside spending another £40 on the replacement items with revised sizing, which is charged whilst I still await my refund... ugh! What fun! 💵🔥

______________________________



Nice healthy meal whilst I finish watching Sorta Stupid reacting to Fallout S1 on YouTube! 🥦📺

______________________________



[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Substantial Twitch stream tonight with Uncle for company! 🙌🏼 Boxed off all remaining N7 Assignments; that's 15x missions in a single sitting! 🤯 All that remains in subsequent streams is to recruit a Geth and make it subservient, then head through the Omega-4 Relay and save the universe! No pressure! 🚀🎮