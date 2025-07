Global

First observed this yesterday, but confirmed it this morning; the new Hits Radio Breakfast Show announces the weather forecast for the entire UK. Let me elaborate - up until last month when it was presented by Elliott and Matilda, the weather forecast was local and useful - now the forecast is like "mainly sunny in the UK today whilst some places may have rain" ๐Ÿคจ What is the fucking point in even including that in the radio show?!

Christ, who can be arsed sorting out SHEIN returns?! Seriously! Almost ready to just say fuck it and accept the wasted ยฃ50! This shit is legit painful! Hunting down correct original packaging, navigating the returns portal, and even having to speak with their useless live chat customer service & confer with ChatGPT to understand their contradictory online guidance! Ugh! ๐Ÿคฌ And that is alongside spending another ยฃ40 on the replacement items with revised sizing, which is charged whilst I still await my refund... ugh! What fun! ๐Ÿ’ต๐Ÿ”ฅ

Nice healthy meal whilst I finish watching Sorta Stupid reacting to Fallout S1 on YouTube! ๐Ÿฅฆ๐Ÿ“บ

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Substantial Twitch stream tonight with Uncle for company! ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ Boxed off all remaining N7 Assignments; that's 15x missions in a single sitting! ๐Ÿคฏ All that remains in subsequent streams is to recruit a Geth and make it subservient, then head through the Omega-4 Relay and save the universe! No pressure! ๐Ÿš€๐ŸŽฎ