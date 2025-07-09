Social

500-day Snap Streak with Bug 💛

______________________________



Popped to the Post Office to get this SHEIN parcel sent off earlier 📦



As I walked back through the Potteries Shopping Centre, I told a random girl on one of the stands that I loved her hair, and her authentic reaction to the compliment made me feel all warm inside 🤗



I remember when I last received a compliment - it was way back in 2013. That was a good day! 😌😂

______________________________



Back to the standard Wednesday evening routine! Phoned my Mum whilst I headed down Tesco to grab my meal deal 🥪 Munched it as I walked up Castle in this baking heat (it's going to be 39°c next week according to my Mum) 😳🥵



As I walked near the Holy Inadequate, a works van pulled up - I thought it was going be someone asking for directions, but instead it was my old mush Mickey Blue! 💯



Then when I got to Castle, I had an overdue catch-up with Moz in Queens Garden too 😁 Headed round to Bridge Street Ale House for Renegade Writers at 7pm ✍🏼



First pint was a 3.9% Stonehouse Station Bitter followed after the intermission by a 5% Mobberley Citra IPA 🍻



Readings tonight were courtesy of Barry (Italian Retreat), Malcolm (Last Man Home), and Jan (Margrave) 📚



After the session, Barry dropped me off at the Green Star for a night cap. I then proceeded to remain there until 1am chatting with Zoe, Kaz, Bejeweled, Ed, and Charl, whilst sinking 6-pints of shandy! 🍺😂



It's been a good day! 😴