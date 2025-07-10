Talimancer

Windows have broke the native emoji search functionality and I'm lowkey livid about it 😠 Plus I'm rough around the edges after last night and have another cyber security audit meeting this morning... yay? 🥴

Troubleshooting a Vivobook that refuses to let Google Chrome run using the primary user profile... 💻🤨

[Watching MobLand]

Nah, cause why does Maeve arselick Eddie when he's actually a cunt? 🥴

Bit fucking warm ain't it! 🥵 Legit sat with a fan just blowing directly at my head! 🌬

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Tonight is the stream where we wrap it all up! The culmination of almost 40hrs of content! Let's go and recruit Legion, build mutual loyalty, then go and save the universe gang! 🎮

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

And that concludes matters! Again, we embrace eternity! 40hrs and 30mins, on the nose ⏱ I was tempted to secure the Platinum trophy since I'm only missing a few achievements relating to using specific abilities (Warp/Incinerate etc.), but doubt I'll bother. It's been an enjoyable few weeks with a lot of space exploration, interpersonal relationship development, and headshots with a Widow Anti-Material Rifle! I am firmly on Team Tali as best girl since the Quarian race absolutely fascinates me. The ensemble of a motley crew are all fantastic in their own ways; slight frustration that you unlock Legion so late in the game - I'd already practically finished it by the time they joined my roster so didn't get to develop any real attachment to them, but it's minor. Went into the KYS Mission a little apprehensive since I'm carrying this save file into ME3, and even though I didn't lose any member of the squad, I am still concerned that choices like destroying the Collectors Base may have considerable repercussions in the sequel! Streamed the entire shebang, most of which is available as VOD's on my Twitch/YouTube 📺 It's been emotional. I'll be playing something less intense now as a lighter distraction as I prepare for summer holidays, but then, we'll back for something meatier! 🎮💯

