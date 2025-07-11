Weak

Had my refund off SHEIN already! 🤯 Considering how much of an inconvenience it is repackaging and mailing stuff back, at least they're pretty swift with processing it! 📦

______________________________



So I'm already dumb impatient for our holiday and now we're having some sort of heatwave too? 🌞🌡⛱ Aight, fuck it! Clear your schedule Bug, we're going Waterworld tomorrow! 🏊🏼‍♂️

______________________________



Been playing volley/football with Bug in the living room and after almost destroying multiple objects, including Berry's House, ornaments, framed photos, and the light shade, we're calling it a draw ⚽😂 Also, I am fucking dripping... this heat is bananas! 🥵🌡️

______________________________



[Watching Weak Hero]

Bug wanted to watch this K-Drama and I was little dubious at first, but it's actually pretty decent tbf 😅 Love seeing bullies get what's coming to them! 🥊 Meanwhile Lysh has made a little Quackity craft project ✂️🖊️