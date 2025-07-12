Period

[Watching Weak Hero]

Already on Episode 4 of this Weak Hero show 📺 And just had my AMC gear delivered too 🙌🏼 Today is off to a good start! 💯

Waterworld is now off the table, ugh. It's the wrong time of the month for it, and Lysh doesn't want to make any compromises to go 🩸🫠 I'll never be the parent forcing their kid to do something they aren't comfortable with, so aight, change of plans 🤷🏼‍♂️ Feels ironic saying raincheck when it's 30°c, but we move! 🌞😅

Lysh just wants to watch Netflix and do some arts and crafts again 📺✂️🖊️

Today can just fuck itself off at this point. I'm so over it, ready smash something up! 💥 We were supposed be having Maccies for tea after Waterworld, so despite not going swimming, I agreed begrudgingly to order us one off JustEat's at 16:30. The ETA was 17:10 - sound, plenty of time for Lysh eat before being picked up at 18:00 ⌛ Then the fuckery begins; the ETA changes over and over for the next 40-minutes, before finally settling on 17:50. I'm like, are they having a laugh? 🤨 Then it's 17:25 and now the order is saying it's going to be 18:15. I ring up Maccies to see what is going on, but they don't answer. Tell Lysh I may have to just cancel the order since it won't arrive until after she's left; plot twist - I can't because there is a courier assigned to the order on the App! 🛵 I ring back again and I'm told that there's an issue with JustEat orders - they can see the order "on the Just Eat tablet" but it's not been sent to the kitchen yet, so it's not even being cooked yet. I'm like, are you serious? I've been waiting like an hour? Nope. Tell them just cancel it - they can't apparently - have to do it via Just Eat. Of course I do! 😡 They give me a phone number of 0344 243 7777. I ring it and there are two options; I select the customer option, and a pre-recorded messages tells me that I have to contact them via the App (which I can't). So I ring again and select the courier option... this time a pre-recorded message tells me the number is no longer in use... brilliant! 🤬 Hang up, massively frustrated. Try ringing McDonald's again; no answer. It's now 17:50. Thankfully Ree has agreed to collect Lysh late to give her time to eat; at this point I'm not even sure what time it will arrive but I've sent an angry email to JustEat and complained in the App too. And finally, at 18:05 I see that a Courier is apparently on the way with our food. I ping him a message and 5-minutes later, the food is delivered... and it's all cold. Because of course it is! 🤯🤬

Popped down the Green Star at half-9 for a few 🍻 Nice seeing so many familiar faces & the live entertainment was incredible! Staggered back home at 4am! 🙈

Well, fuck. That wasn't in the plans for tonight... 🤦🏼‍♂️🩸