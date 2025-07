cognitive_dissonance.exe

Had planned on going out today for a few drinks with Sammie & the gang... however last nights actions put a firm end to that idea! πŸ₯΄ Woke up, had a coffee & shower, and still felt rough as fuck... β˜•πŸšΏπŸ’© ...so this entire afternoon has been spent sleeping and rotting on the sofa! πŸ’€πŸ˜΄ Then struggling to eat a chilli whilst watching junk David Alvareeezy YouTube content πŸŒΆοΈπŸ“Ί

______________________________



[Watching Bob Marley: One Love]

Still just vegging on the sofa and watching this Bob Marley film on Paramount πŸ“Ί whilst reassessing my life choices and reconciling my cognitive dissonance with the assistance of LLM! πŸ€–πŸ₯΄

______________________________



Email from Just Eat: "Hi Ben, I'm sorry your order has arrived late. Although we always try to make sure orders are delivered on time, there are several things – such as traffic, busy periods and weather conditions – which can affect deliveries. Thank you for understanding." Absolute jokers tbh! 🀑

______________________________



Finally a bit more alive... at almost 11pm! πŸ˜‚πŸ€¦πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ TylerSherwinMagic bro what even is my life, actually cry laughing rn! How the fuck have I never heard of this guy before now?? πŸ˜‚πŸ“Ί

______________________________



Early night compared to usual, because I need to recover further before work tomorrow. Slept most the day and still not feeling rested. I really need to establish a healthier coping mechanism than alcohol, because defaulting to binging when life gets turbulent is not sustainable long term βœŒπŸΌπŸ’€