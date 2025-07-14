Unhappy

Operating at approximately 63% functionality today. And yet that's still somehow a massive improvement compared to yesterday! 😂💀

______________________________



[Watching MobLand]

This show is just a clusterfuck tbh. Talk about rash decisions and inevitable consequences. Maeve Harrigan is an actual sociopath and/or psychopath! 📺

______________________________



An awkward but necessary conversation about the non-consensual events of Saturday night, when I was that hammered I don't even remember 99% of what happened. Her words on the subject: "I'm the one to blame, I was the more sober one, sorry. Honestly I've felt quite guilty about it. I shouldn't have let it happen knowing you didn't like me like that, so it's on me. I should of respected that your only intention/want is for us to be friends and I didn't. I just felt wanted and it wasn't okay for me to do that, knowing you didn't want it." 😶



Struggling to reconcile the events to be honest; I actually feel somewhat violated and taken advantage of, which is strange to say as a male. It has helped to allay my anxiety somewhat though, especially around potential consequences and chaos that may materialise as a result. Most reassuring of all is that she's claimed to be on birth control which assuming it's true is a fucking massive weight off my mind, because I cannot even begin to process her getting pregnant when I never even wanted this... especially since there is no statutory exemption in England and Wales that excuses a male victim of female-perpetrated sexual coercion from financial obligations toward a child conceived from that act... equality, anyone? 💀



Other associated concerns aren't quite as severe, but still things I'd sooner not have to deal with, including STI's or her psycho ex. As I told her originally when she had expressed interest: "the shag ain't worth the agg", and this confirms it... 🤦🏼‍♂️

______________________________



First time attending AMC in my branded facilitator gear tonight; actually feel like I belong standing up now! 🙈 And nice to be told that I am emotionally intelligent by Joe, appreciate that! 👌🏼

______________________________



[Playing Happy Game]

Streaming this little deranged game to really turn my brain inside out, because that's what I need tonight after all the recent madness! *rocking back and forward whilst the Smiler theme plays in my head on repeat* Literal nightmare fuel! Like seriously, what even is this? It's like I've taken a bath in hallucinogenics and am now watching Cartoon Network! 🧠🙂🎮