Catastrophising

[Watching MobLand]

Who tf invited Denji to the party? 😐 FAFO! 💀

______________________________



"We only fear a situation when we ain't controlling it." [PackFM of CunninLynguists - Fear]

______________________________



When I'm anxious and overwhelmed, I make lists 😂 So I have lots and lots of lists, and maybe a few tables in there too! 🥴 Tonight I've been undertaking some holiday planning ready for Bulgaria, and realising there is still so much to do and sort before I go... can't even sort travel insurance yet because I don't have a confirmed diagnosis for Lysh's asthma check! 😫 I just want to get on that fucking plane and go tbh! ⛱🌞

______________________________



A fat pasta bake & House of the Dragon S02E02 with 'Don't Trust Hannah' to decompress! 📺✌🏼

______________________________



[Playing Happy Game]

Somewhat annoyingly, the second half of this game goes considerably faster than the first! I evidently bailed out prematurely last night after completing Level 16 in ~1.5hrs; I'd realised there were 31 Levels and figured I was roughly half way through, so likely a further 1.5hrs of content remaining. Nope. Try around half an hour longer... 😅 May as well have just finished it last night in a single sitting! At least I had Uncle for company on the Twitch stream tonight! 🎮

______________________________



[Playing Station To Station]

The voxel art in this game is stunning; I was drawn to the title by the visuals, so it's no surprise that I adore the dioramas 🚂 The gameplay loop itself unfortunately does get stale rather quickly, and the fact it drip-feeds the buildings as you complete stacks means you can end up unintentionally making it impossible for yourself to complete the level by placing a station wrong, or running out of money because you couldn't plan for what you didn't know... 🤦🏼‍♂️ I also only realised toward the end of the session that you can enter the train on photo mode, and just view the world as a passenger which is a fantastic little feature to include! 🎮