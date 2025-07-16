Enlightened

Walking work this morning and saw Carlos in his doorway loading up rucksacks and luggage; presumably due to being evicted. Poor bloke. We exchanged pleasantries and he seemed in reasonably good spirits, which put my mind at ease a little for him. Be kind to everyone - you never know the battles they are fighting behind closed doors 🙏🏼

What does it mean to be self aware? Realising you’re the problem, but also that you're the solution. Realising that you're also just a human doing your best and sometimes you'll mess up. And that it's okay if you do. We are all just learning new lessons, one at a time. We are all flawed; that's what makes us unique. Cringing at your old habits in real-time. Apologising when necessary, without getting defensive. Noticing your patterns but still slipping into them occasionally. Accepting that is simply part of being human. Perfectly imperfect. Sitting with uncomfortable truths without spiraling. Wanting to change parts of yourself but grieving the comfort of the old version of you; those predictable, reliable, conditioned, but deeply broken parts that form the very foundation of your identity. Knowing better, yet still occasionally doing stupid things in moments of emotional weakness. And catching yourself when it happens. Seeing the triggers, the behaviours, the patterns. Striving to do better, to be better, even when it feels like a thankless, waste of time. Then choosing growth anyway, because you know that you deserve more. That you deserve to be happy.

In much the same way that "the devil makes work for idle hands"; he also makes anxiety for idle brains! 🧠 A bored brain is a wandering brain; and my brain won't just wander... it'll go and run a damn marathon, right down into Silent Hill in search of nightmares! 👣



"Snap back to reality / Oh, there goes gravity!" 🎶

You know the drill by now! 😅 Rang Mum ☎ Tesco Meal Deal 🥪 Walked to Castle 🚶🏼‍♂️ Catch-up with Moz (outside Jubilee instead of Queens Garden today) 🗣 Rens at Bridge Street ✍🏼 3.9% Storm Brewing Desert Storm then a 5% Church End Fallen Angel 🍻 Readings from Tim (Slamming Doors), Malcolm (Last Man Home), Barry (Italian Retreat), and Jan (Margrave) 📚 Lift off Barry to the Green Star 🙏🏼

Had a good chat with Charl & Bejeweled over a few shandies, whilst filling in some of the blank spots in my memory from Saturday night - including the fact that I fell asleep at the pub! 😴💀 Also, I'd apparently been a fiend for cheese savories too, so Charl had kindly bought me a bag to take home 🧀😂 And when I did get back home, I had to fight off a moth the size of a sparrow that was darting around my kitchen like a crackhead! And when it wouldn't fuck off out the open window, and the Raid didn't work, I defaulted to the old reliable that never fails: hairspray! 🦋

