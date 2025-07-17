Progression

Huge respect to Peter Szczepanski for his selfless bravery! 🙏🏼

______________________________



Crazy how time creeps by, silently, and passively. I've just received another annual school report for Lysh, the contents of which were predictably outstanding. She's excelling and blossoming in all areas, and it shines through in the comments and grades. My daughter never fails to make me proud of her and the young lady she is becoming. But how is she already finishing Year 7? Being at a Middle School means it doesn't register the same, that she is effectively going into her second year of high school in September. My brain cannot reconcile it. Year 11 seems so far away, yet also so near. And the reality is, it's going to come around so fast, I'll get whiplash. Time creeps by so silently and passively; we really should be more conscious of how little of it we truly have.

______________________________



Received a text from O2 for 6-months of Disney+ for free. Try to redeem it, and get a pop-up warning the SMS is a premium rate number and will charge me extra. Try to find out how much the charge would be for, and not even O2's own live chat support can tell me! 🙃

______________________________



In the checkout queue at Tesco, notice the bloke behind me only has a few items, so do the standard polite act of letting him go infront 🤝🏼 Jo on the till scans his items, he scans his Clubcard, scans his phone for payment, thanks me and leaves. Jo starts scanning my shopping, when unexpectedly the guy returns. "I don't think you scanned one of these items" he says. Then I have to stand around like a spare part whilst Jo resolves the issue for him... 😐 That's what being nice gets you! 😂 Then my taxi driver back home was wearing a Stone Island jumper which is definitely not something I recall ever seeing before! 🤔😅

______________________________



I'm usually pretty good for sticking to the script with my food choices, but tonight when I was doing my shopping, I saw a few bits and pieces that convinced me to have a night off... 😂 So, I've been watching Sorta Stupid reacting to the first 3x episodes of GoT S4 📺 whilst smashing in an absolute monster of a meal! 🥖 A tiger baguette with spicy tikka chicken, jalapenos, and Max Strong Cheese & Jalapeno crisps! Ayyy! 🤤😍

______________________________



Elias winced and muttered under his breath, "fucking nepo-baby." ✍🏼

______________________________



[Watching MobLand S01E10]

Impatient to see the finale, so despite having it earmarked for my lunchbreak tomorrow at work, I'm boxing it off now instead! 📺

______________________________



[Playing Station To Station]

Haven't bothered streaming it on Twitch tonight because I just wanted to decompress, but I've played a couple hours of this for light relief whilst watching YouTube and relaxing 🚂 I'm actually making pretty decent headway through the challenges, and despite my original prediction that I'd bail on it due to the gameplay getting a tad repetitive, I may actually stick with it to completion 🎮