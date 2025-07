QSMP2

Memory Unlocked ๐Ÿง Just been called "dude" at work and suddenly remembered when everyone used to say it meant a camel's foreskin! ๐Ÿ˜‚

[Watching Last of Us]

Finally getting around to watching S2 of this! ๐ŸงŸโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿ“บ

Popped across Green Star en route home to check in about Ed, and see Charl & Kaz briefly. Hope you've had a good holiday mate! ๐Ÿ–๏ธ And wishing Ed a speedy recovery too! โŒ›๐Ÿคž๐Ÿผ

Bug asking me about PC games... I'm like ayyy! Then she starts naming some very questionable titles! ๐Ÿคจ Date Everything... something Coffin of Andy and Leyley game about incest vampires... Yandere Simulator... Really, kiddo? ๐Ÿซ

Heard all about Bug's trip to Alton Towers today ๐ŸŽข then been sorting out holiday planning including calling Sammie quick to check whether we should just taxi to the airport rather than faffing trying to fit all our luggage in a single car! ๐Ÿงณ And then Quackity has announced QSMP2 on Twitch which raised spirits considerably! ๐Ÿ“บ

Pause. PTCGP has God Packs?! ๐Ÿคฏ