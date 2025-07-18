QSMP2

Memory Unlocked 🧠 Just been called "dude" at work and suddenly remembered when everyone used to say it meant a camel's foreskin! 😂

______________________________



[Watching Last of Us]

Finally getting around to watching S2 of this! 🧟‍♂️📺

______________________________



Popped across Green Star en route home to check in about Ed, and see Charl & Kaz briefly. Hope you've had a good holiday mate! 🏖️ And wishing Ed a speedy recovery too! ⌛🤞🏼

______________________________



Bug asking me about PC games... I'm like ayyy! Then she starts naming some very questionable titles! 🤨 Date Everything... something Coffin of Andy and Leyley game about incest vampires... Yandere Simulator... Really, kiddo? 🫠

______________________________



Heard all about Bug's trip to Alton Towers today 🎢 then been sorting out holiday planning including calling Sammie quick to check whether we should just taxi to the airport rather than faffing trying to fit all our luggage in a single car! 🧳 And then Quackity has announced QSMP2 on Twitch which raised spirits considerably! 📺

______________________________



Pause. PTCGP has God Packs?! 🤯