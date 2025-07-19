Jos6ph

Minecraft with Bug for the first time in aaaages! 🎮

Boom 2/2 on downloading videos for other people today! That's one off Facebook for Stay, and another off YouTube for Lysh! 🆓 They have made it a lot harder than when I'd just Google "flv to mp4" and paste the URL across! Now I'm digging through source code and using dev panel skullduggery to bypass the enhanced security mechanisms! Go go gadget tech wizardry! 👨🏼‍💻🪄

Doing multiple laundry loads including Bug's Colour Run clothes and thought, may as well mop the floor whilst I'm here... 🪣 Open the cupboard under the kitchen sink to find there has been some water leaking from the sink overflow because the sealant has failed 🤦🏼‍♂️ So now I have loads of cleaning products having a paddle on the shelf! 🧴🫧 Guess I'm cleaning out the damn cupboard out now too! Gah! 😩

Bug having a meltdown because Apple by default download from Safari to iCloud, not the internal iPhone storage 🤨 Classic dumb approach from Apple! Fucking loathe this company, Android all day! 📱 Bug is currently at 17GB/5GB of her iCloud limit, so it wouldn't allow downloads... 🥴 Don't worry, Dad will sort it - you know me Bug, that's what I do! Being a fixer is my love language! 🦸🏼‍♂️

Been to Bon Pan with family to celebrate Joe's 6th birthday 🥳🎉 ...I over ate, like always at this place! I say "I'll eat sensibly tonight" and then proceed to eat 16x plates and give myself indigestion instead! 🥴😂 Baby Tommy provided entertainment at our end of the table, and approximately 20-metres away down the opposite end of the table was Oakley 👶🏼😅 Always nice to spend time with people I love, really puts me into a good mindset 🥰 Joe packed away his birthday cake after blowing out his candles 🎂😂 Bonus points for when a staff member dropped a glass that shattered all over the floor near our table, and Lysh spied her chance to shout "waaaayyy!" 😂

Got back home and largely just sprawled out on the sofa regretting my dietary choices! 😴 Backed up Lysh's iPhone after the storage conversations earlier, then been playing a bit of Station-To-Station on the PC 🎮🚂 Meanwhile Bug has been building a school on Bloxburg using dual iPad's 💻 Whilst TommyInnit played on YouTube via the TV as our background noise! 📺 Went up for bed at almost 2am & Lysh just collapsed on her duvet on the floor so I left her to it & went crawl into bed myself! 🛌🏼