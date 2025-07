Onward

The depreciation in value for physical media is dreadful. I struggle to reconcile that something I paid ยฃ10/ยฃ20 for a decade ago is now worth pennies! ๐Ÿ’ฝ

Lysh just told me she used to listen to ASMR of building demolitions. What the helly lil bro? Are you ok? ๐Ÿคจ

[Playing PTCGP]

Ayy, finally pulled the Flareon card I'd been after to complete the full Eevolution set! ๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿ”ฅ

Been sorting out more holiday planning; had meant be going up town to grab some bits & pieces this afternoon, but honestly neither me or Lysh cba! ๐Ÿ›๏ธ So, we've picked some stuff out online and I'll go grab it during the week! ๐Ÿงณ And just to keep up old habits, I popped onto Bloxburg to donate $50k to Bug so she can keep making her school! ๐Ÿ˜ ๐ŸŽ’

[Watching Daily Dose of Sunshine]

This kid and her recent obsession with Korean TV shows! ๐Ÿ˜ But I can't lie, really enjoyed both these recent recommendations - I even finished off watching the most recent episode after Lysh went home, because I wanted to see how it turned out! Weak Hero last weekend was very Mob Psycho 100, and this show really shines a light on mental health conditions, and how to respond with empathy and compassion ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ The story of the voice phishing scam victim, Jung Ha-ram, has legit broke my heart in episode 4! ๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ“บ

[Writing Flawed]

Feeling a little more motivated with this lately since I pressed myself to forge ahead with the next chapter. I have this awful tendency to get hamstrung with the trees and lose sight of the wood. Just get the first draft down on paper, that's the primary objective! โœ๐Ÿผ

[Playing Station To Station]

Full steam ahead (pun intended) with ploughing through these levels ๐Ÿš‚ I'd not expected to feel compelled to complete this title at the outset, but I've accepted now that it's happening. I won't be bothering with the Piggy Banks or Stars, but I'll at least complete all the core objectives for sure! ๐ŸŽฎ The cloud levels are pretty fun too, including rollercoasters and hot air balloons! ๐ŸŽข๐ŸŽˆ

If you ever struggle with gratitude, just lay in your bed at night and realise how fucking blessed you are to have something as simple as that; a comfortable bed in a secure home ๐Ÿ’ค๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ