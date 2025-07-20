Onward

The depreciation in value for physical media is dreadful. I struggle to reconcile that something I paid £10/£20 for a decade ago is now worth pennies! 💽

Lysh just told me she used to listen to ASMR of building demolitions. What the helly lil bro? Are you ok? 🤨

[Playing PTCGP]

Ayy, finally pulled the Flareon card I'd been after to complete the full Eevolution set! 🃏🔥

Been sorting out more holiday planning; had meant be going up town to grab some bits & pieces this afternoon, but honestly neither me or Lysh cba! 🛍️ So, we've picked some stuff out online and I'll go grab it during the week! 🧳 And just to keep up old habits, I popped onto Bloxburg to donate $50k to Bug so she can keep making her school! 😅🎒

[Watching Daily Dose of Sunshine]

This kid and her recent obsession with Korean TV shows! 😅 But I can't lie, really enjoyed both these recent recommendations - I even finished off watching the most recent episode after Lysh went home, because I wanted to see how it turned out! Weak Hero last weekend was very Mob Psycho 100, and this show really shines a light on mental health conditions, and how to respond with empathy and compassion 🙏🏼 The story of the voice phishing scam victim, Jung Ha-ram, has legit broke my heart in episode 4! 💔📺

[Writing Flawed]

Feeling a little more motivated with this lately since I pressed myself to forge ahead with the next chapter. I have this awful tendency to get hamstrung with the trees and lose sight of the wood. Just get the first draft down on paper, that's the primary objective! ✍🏼

[Playing Station To Station]

Full steam ahead (pun intended) with ploughing through these levels 🚂 I'd not expected to feel compelled to complete this title at the outset, but I've accepted now that it's happening. I won't be bothering with the Piggy Banks or Stars, but I'll at least complete all the core objectives for sure! 🎮 The cloud levels are pretty fun too, including rollercoasters and hot air balloons! 🎢🎈

If you ever struggle with gratitude, just lay in your bed at night and realise how fucking blessed you are to have something as simple as that; a comfortable bed in a secure home 💤🙏🏼

