Persist

Woke up feeling really ropey 🫩 Lay on the bed contemplating that in another timeline, there is a version of me that doesn't get up and go to work today, and instead goes back to sleep. Unfortunately that isn't this timeline, so I drag myself up. I can't stomach coffee so instead settle for water & painkillers, then subject myself to a cold shower; that wakes me up and gets me alive a little ☕🚿 It's a good job I enjoyed partying last night, otherwise I'd begrudge these lingering after effects even more! I walk to work whilst having a natter on the phone with Stay, legs aching, but thankful for the fresh air... reassuring myself the entire way that I'll certainly be heading home for an early night straight after work! 😴

______________________________



Really long, but productive management meeting at work. First one since Covid back in 2020! 🗓🤯

______________________________



So... I didn't go straight home 😂 As the day wore on, my tiredness had increased but was offset by my commitment to not being a massive minge about it! 😂 Instead I reassured myself I'd go home after Rens. So at the end of the day, routine instincts kicked in, I rang my Mum, grabbed my Tesco meal deal, and headed for Castle ☎🥪 As I walked, some young bloke pulled up alongside me in a car and asked if I knew any hotels nearby; I suggested Premier Inn, but he said they were fully booked. He then randomly asked if I needed a lift anywhere? Needless to say, I declined 🫠 Got to Castle and met up with Moz briefly in Queens Garden for a chat, before heading to Bridge Street Ale House for Rens 🤓✍🏼

______________________________



Two new faces this week, Jonathan and Edward. I stuck to the American IPA tonight, so it was back-to-back pints of 5% Voodoo People 🍻 readings were courtesy of Kath/Kim (Under The Bed), Barry (Italian Retreat), Malcolm (Last Man Home), and Tim (Slamming Doors) 📚 The session included bulky packages and fake scrotums 😳 Afterwards Barry kindly dropped me off at Green Star... because it turned out, I wasn't having an early night after all! 😅

______________________________



Glad I went to the Star for a couple hours 😌 Chatted with Karen, Bejeweled, Chris, and Roy over a few scoops, and watched the women's Spain vs. Germany match ⚽🍻 Got home, scranned some crisps, and I am in fact getting to bed half-hour earlier than usual! 🥱