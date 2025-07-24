Solicitous

Awoke a little fresher this morning, thankfully. It's been a rough couple of days! Went over to our Derby Office to visit Raj and discuss the logistics of relocating to a different room within the building. Unfortunately, our attendance had not been communicated in advance so there was no coffee available! Parched and uncaffeinated! ☕

______________________________



[Watching The Last of Us S02E04]

Well, *that* scene was very jarring... 🥴 The pacing was dreadful and the emotional leap from relief to intimacy felt very inauthentic and clumsily handled! 😬

______________________________



[Playing Pokemon Go]

Fuuuuck! Whilst managing inventory so that I can spin Pokestops/Gyms for Research, I just accidentally binned a stack of 198x Max Revives!

______________________________



Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you, Heaven?!

______________________________



[Watching The Last of Us S02E05]

Ugh, fuck sake. Deus ex machina, much? 🙄 That scene in the warehouse felt utterly contrived and unbelievable... 🤦🏼‍♂️

______________________________



Tonight has been spent largely recovering and getting some rest and relaxation... 🥱 I've watched Sorta Stupid reacting to GoT S4 on YouTube 📺 washed the dishes, cooked & munched a pasta bake, and failed at bypassing graduation photo watermarking for Stay! 😂 I've trial packed our suitcases for holiday to see what I need to buy still and made lists as necessary! 🧳 And tried to be the best Dad I can by forking out money on a prayer that I can salvage situations beyond my immediate control! 🙏🏼

______________________________



[Playing Pokemon Go]

Support have restored my 198x Max Revives... I am legitimately gobsmacked! 10/10 for customer support on that one, Niantic! 🤯