Today the Online Safety Act comes into effect. Be lying to say I'm not dreading a riot. I think society isn't ready to accept how entrenched the younger generations are in social media and digital literacy. My daughter is fully versed in all things tech; she is from the generation of digital natives whose worlds are structured around being chronically online. I fully endorse the move to better moderate platforms and shield children from extreme, distressing, or mature content, but I also think a sledgehammer approach is not going to yield the results they want.



My biggest concern is that all of her accounts get shutdown in the next few weeks as a result of her not being able to prove her age. The Government would likely expect a pat on the back and to be congratulated about how they've "kept her safe from online dangers" but the reality would be that she becomes more socially isolated, losing an anchor for her self-esteem and a space where she can be authentic, loses contact with online friends, fandoms, and peer support networks that form a core part of her world, impacts her creative outlet, and compromises her safe space to retreat to when life is overwhelming for her. The best laid plans o' mice and men often have collateral damage.



Just my two cents.

Today is the 15th Anniversary of Take Daily. Fucking mad! 🤯 Every single day for 15-years, I've created a photo to represent the day's activities. 15 YEARS. An insane chronological collection of 5,480 photos that document my growth from a reckless adolescent to an (arguably) mature man! It's like ̶m̶a̶s̶t̶u̶r̶b̶a̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ reminiscing in a time machine! 🙏💯

Been and exchanged my money now for holiday; that's one more thing off the to-do list! ✅



I always have to take a bit of local currency because I get anxiety about my card declining or not being accepted at venues or shops! 💳

[Watching The Last of Us S02E06]

"But if somehow, I had a second chance at that moment, I would do it all over again. Because I love you." 😢

Bug has asked me to go these ADHD and OCD tests that she did the other day 😂 I scoffed when I saw that they were from some random IDR Labs website that also do tests like "South Park Test" and "Boomer Test" that fail to give me faith in their accuracy or value. That said... the results seem to support my own self-diagnosis' 🧠😂

Not only has she cut her own hair this week, seems she's also cut one of her shirts! 🤦🏼‍♂️ It's fashion, Dad! 😂

Speaking of Goldeneye on N64: I have PTSD from trying to keep Natalya Simonova alive on Control on 00 Agent difficulty as a 10 year old child.

Extension lead looked damaged, so had to slow dance the fridge freezer out the corner of the kitchen to get it unplugged 🔌 Spent a good few minutes before I realised I had unplugged the wrong socket and the cable was not in fact stuck on anything, it was still plugged into the fucking wall! 🤦🏼‍♂️😂



But yeah, defo chucking this away and not using it again... looks discoloured like it's burned/melted around one of the live pins...

[Watching Daily Dose of Sunshine]

Been watching a few episodes of this tonight whilst the No.1 Namgooner did an abstract self-portrait of herself! 😂🥴



Also managed to get all the laundry done out the way since I've got a busy weekend ahead! 🧺