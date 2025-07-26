Happy

Solid nights sleep ready for a busy day ahead with Bug ☺️

______________________________



The other day the taxi driver was in a Stoney jumper. Today's driver was blasting 'Talk of the Town' by Fredo... 🫠🎶

______________________________



It's finally rainchecked Waterworld day! 💯 Session time was 1pm but they waved us through early 🙏🏼 Straight into Typhoon Lagoon (the wave pool) since it's Bug's fave 😅 We went on the Hurricane slide after, and then Lysh went off solo whilst I queued for an hour (according to Lysh, felt about half that to me...) to have a go on the Thunderbolt since it was closed last time I was here! ⚡ I had a good chat with a bloke called Angelo from South Africa who now lives in Cannock and somehow ended up telling him all about Andy's Man Club 👌🏼 Hunted Lysh down after and we went on the Multi-Slides together, we went in the outdoor pool, in the rapids, on the Nucleus... and of course, we popped in and out of the Typhoon Lagoon in-between! 🏊🏼‍♂️😅

______________________________



Had a wander around Maccies to grab some food before we headed home. Of course they no longer do £5 meals... they never did them online when we ordered, so I thought today would be my first chance to save a few quid... nope! They've stopped doing them! 😂 Chicken Sharebox & 2x large fries it is then! 🍗🍟

______________________________



[Watching The Last of Us]

This S2 finale... idk ya'no... the boat wrecking totally lost me - seemed to add nothing to the episode? The neckshot was another "fuck sake" moment, but again felt a bit underwhelming... then the ending with the gunshot/ambiguity and the Fallout Diamond City reveal was just... 🙄

______________________________



How did I forget how diabolical Shotty Horroh is?! Just heard these Gemin1 disses, fuck sake! Nasty work! This "Beware" video is bananas too! Get them in a battle! DFAFD! And get Skeppy x Joyner on the card too! 🎶

______________________________



[Watching Happy Gilmore 2]

Unexpectedly pretty funny. Of course it's massively cliché and predictable, but that is evenly offset by fuckloads of cameos and easter eggs from the first film. Quite enjoyed it to be fair! 😂