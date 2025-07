Happy

Solid nights sleep ready for a busy day ahead with Bug ☺️

The other day the taxi driver was in a Stoney jumper. Today's driver was blasting 'Talk of the Town' by Fredo... 🫠🎢

It's finally rainchecked Waterworld day! πŸ’― Session time was 1pm but they waved us through early πŸ™πŸΌ Straight into Typhoon Lagoon (the wave pool) since it's Bug's fave 😠We went on the Hurricane slide after, and then Lysh went off solo whilst I queued for an hour (according to Lysh, felt about half that to me...) to have a go on the Thunderbolt since it was closed last time I was here! ⚑ I had a good chat with a bloke called Angelo from South Africa who now lives in Cannock and somehow ended up telling him all about Andy's Man Club πŸ‘ŒπŸΌ Hunted Lysh down after and we went on the Multi-Slides together, we went in the outdoor pool, in the rapids, on the Nucleus... and of course, we popped in and out of the Typhoon Lagoon in-between! πŸŠπŸΌβ€β™‚οΈπŸ˜

Had a wander around Maccies to grab some food before we headed home. Of course they no longer do Β£5 meals... they never did them online when we ordered, so I thought today would be my first chance to save a few quid... nope! They've stopped doing them! πŸ˜‚ Chicken Sharebox & 2x large fries it is then! πŸ—πŸŸ

[Watching The Last of Us]

This S2 finale... idk ya'no... the boat wrecking totally lost me - seemed to add nothing to the episode? The neckshot was another "fuck sake" moment, but again felt a bit underwhelming... then the ending with the gunshot/ambiguity and the Fallout Diamond City reveal was just... πŸ™„

How did I forget how diabolical Shotty Horroh is?! Just heard these Gemin1 disses, fuck sake! Nasty work! This "Beware" video is bananas too! Get them in a battle! DFAFD! And get Skeppy x Joyner on the card too! 🎢

[Watching Happy Gilmore 2]

Unexpectedly pretty funny. Of course it's massively clichΓ© and predictable, but that is evenly offset by fuckloads of cameos and easter eggs from the first film. Quite enjoyed it to be fair! πŸ˜‚