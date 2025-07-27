#2

Up and alive, fresh as a daisy. Got errands to run and shopping to do! 🙌🏼

Hanley Primark's fitting rooms are absurd, especially if you're male. You can't use the ones on the ground floor as they're female only, so you have to stand in the women's lingerie section to queue for the ones on the second floor instead 🩲 And even the second floor one consists of a women's only side, and an any genders side. The result? Almost 15-minutes waiting to try on a few items... 🥴 Also doesn't help when the staff member in control of admissions is utterly useless at the job too...

In B&M at the tills, and the cashier tries to up-sell me, and for the first time in a long time it actually worked! A pack of 3x Warburtons Giant Crumpets for 30p? You're goddamn right I'll have a pack of those, Doris! Whack 'em through the till, duck! 😂

Done absolute missions today, walked down Fezzy, then up to Hanley after. Been Superdrug, Next, GoOutdoors, Sports Direct, Primark, Poundland, B&M... 🛍 now I'm heading back home to scran a couple of these crumpets before I head over the pub watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Final! 🍺⚽

It's coming home! Fucking get in Lionesses! 🦁⚽

Enjoyable night at the Green Star watching the Lionesses win the Women's World Cup title! ⚽🏆 I had planned to go home after the match, but then the Pub Quiz and Darts kicked in too and my plans rapidly deteriorated! 😂 Good night though, even if I'll feel it in the morning! Thanks to Kally for buying me a corned beef bap since I had no cash on me! 💰 And Charl for the takeaway! We wanted a carvery originally but it was closed, so instead we ordered from Rolling Smoke that everyone always hypes up - and justifiably so! Absolutely incredible platter of Hot Piri-Piri Chicken, Wings & Wedges! 🍗🍟 Thanks to Frankie for the Sambuca and the bottle of Desperado, and Charl for the bottle of Newky Brown... yikes, it sounds like I've been a full on charity case tonight! 😅 I did pay for the other 6x pints of Speckled myself though! 🍻