after-math

Did someone punch you in the neck at the cemetery?? 😂

Well, seems the scammers have changed tack from claiming they've been watching me wanking on the work computers 🤷🏼‍♂️😂



"I have a website in the darkweb, I perform all kinds of services - basically it is destruction to property and injury. Basically, all but the shooting. Often main reasons are rejected love or competition at workplace. This week she contacted me and set me the mission of splashing acid in your face. Default practice - quickly, painfully, for life. Without too much fuss. I get receive only after finishing the order. Thus, now I propose you to compensate me to be inactive, I propose this to nearly all the victims. If I do not receive money from you, then my person will fulfill the mission. If you give me money, besides to my inactivity, I will provide you the info that I have about the client. After finishing the mission, I always lose the performer, so I have a selection, to get $2,000 from you for info about the customer and my inaction, or to receive $4,000 from the customer, but with a big probability of spending the performer."

Gotta love tech! The Disney+ App doesn't want to work on my Pixel for some reason, just whirs away loading indefinitely... 🙄 Go to stream it via the Chrome browser as a workaround and it's like "Install the App to enjoy Disney+" with no option to just watch the show - thankfully I know about Desktop Mode so I can make it work, but talk about a shitshow for people who aren't tech savvy! ✌🏼

Been a long day, it's only afternoon but I'm ready for bed! 🥱😴 And it's no wonder I'm tired, it's been an unusually busy week and weekend! 🚶🏼‍♂️🏊🏼‍♀️🍻

Another brilliant week at Andy's Man Club as co-lead facilitator. I continue to praise and promote this charity relentlessly, because I see how much value it adds to the community, and on a wider scale, to men all over the country 🙏🏼



Something as simple as a brew and a chat can truly save a life. I find it so rewarding and humbling to sit down with such a great group of blokes who are all supporting and uplifting each other week after week. We celebrate each others victories, and we shoulder each others burdens. It's okay to talk 👌🏼

Nothing like the 11th hour to realise all of our suitcases won't fit in the car... 🧳 Oh well, at least it's only £150+ for a return taxi! 🥴😐

