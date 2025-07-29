Reap

Get up early, to get work early for a pointless meeting. Then pretty much as soon as I'm back at my desk eating my cold toast, I'm harangued by Veruca Salt about tasks I've not had chance to do yet... because I've been in a pointless meeting that they dragged me into! 😤 Got another undoubtedly pointless meeting shortly too, with our local MP...

[Watching What If...? S03E04]

Wait... what? Darcy and Howard created... offspring? I have some ethical questions... 🥚

Well, at least that's resolved now and a weight off my mind! We've done a test-run trial of 3D tetris and all of our luggage fits in the car after all! 🙌🏼 Stress and expense averted! 😂😮‍💨

Been over the Moorland for a spot of tea with Sammie, Lance & Tommy 🥰 Did you know that you can get double fish & chips as a meal? I didn't, but I do now! 😂 Washed it down with a John Smiths too - good times! 🍺

I was convinced to come back home and behave myself tonight instead of going down the pub. It was the right choice since I had some stuff to crack on with that I'd been putting off. I've done the dishes, backed up my PC onto the external HDD, and more impressively, I've actually done some overdue work on Flawed! ✍🏼

Oh. Maybe not... 🧳🤦🏼‍♂️ I get so exasperated at times. I will literally pay above and beyond a reasonable amount, simply for a stress free life. I just cba at this point. Life is too short, seriously. Or perhaps I'm just too old for this shit? 🤷🏼‍♂️ No trains running from Stoke to Brum from 2nd Aug to 22nd? Mint, of course there's not. If I didn't have Lysh with me, I'd just fucking walk it. Honestly. Jesus wept. Siri, play Avril Lavigne - Complicated... 🎶 Baha. £85 taxi? Fuck it, whatever. Lmao, I'm past caring. Fuck sake... 🫠