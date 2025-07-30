Muck

[Playing Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket]

The new Johto packs have launched 🙌🏼 just had a marathon pack opening and pulled Lugia Ex already! 😅

Not seeing Charlie on his 16th birthday, despite it falling on a Sunday when I should see him... because he's going to Blackpool with my Mum, Dawn, and Christine. Absolute joke tbh.



I'm left out of a major milestone birthday to make room for her!? After I've been there through everything in his upbringing. I remember being the first one to take him in the sea at Blackpool! We used to always go there when he was little. I'm genuinely fucking hurt right now, can't lie. It's like my involvement in his upbringing for the past 16-years was worth nothing in the end - because when it comes down to it - I'm left out of a major milestone birthday celebration, meanwhile Christine who hasn't been involved in his life just waltzes back in, met with open arms and forgiveness?



Like she hasn't been the villain in Dawn's narrative for Charlie's entire upbringing? And like Charlie wasn't so broken and angry over Christine for his whole life? I still remember her telling everyone that Charlie was dead because she didn't want to admit that she'd lost custody of him! Wild.



Glad to know where I stand though. Unfortunately, it's not where I thought I did.



I'm over it.

Sat and munched my meal deal in Queens Gardens tonight and had a very welcome catch-up with Moz, who I'm glad to see is on the mend! 🙏🏼❤

Another good Ren's session tonight - great to have Ed back, and nice to see Jonathan return, too. Kicked off proceedings with a 4.4% Revolution NPA, and followed it up with a 5% Welbeck Atlas IPA after the break 🍻



I read out first tonight (Flawed) and got some helpful constructive feedback ✍🏼 Other readings were courtesy of Jan (Margrave), Duncan (Morag), and Barry (The Italian Retreat) 📚 We hung about and had a good chat afterwards including a delinquent reprobate telling us all about his school days shenanigans! 😂



Cheers to Jan & Peter for the free books to add to my TBR pile 😅 And thanks to Barry for the chat and lift to the Green Star as ever - it really is much appreciated! 😁

Enjoyable couple hours at the Star chatting with Charl and Bejeweled, and nice to see Sean Gee briefly too 🙌🏼



Singing Johnny Cash in the smoking area was not on my bingo card for tonight, yet here we are! 🎤



...and when the taps are off, but the till is still on: Muck Pit! 🍺 ...and some scampi fries of course, because I'm a scumbag! 🤤



