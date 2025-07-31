Pigeon

Almost there now, weekend is in sight, along with a much needed couple weeks off work. Popped to Barnet on lunch today for a holiday trim - the type where you've been holding off because you didn't want to jump the gun and have to pay again closer to departure date! 💈 A new barber cut my hair and it looks orate - I was a bit concerned at first because it seemed like he was doing a right cowboy job! I had visions of coming out looking like Groomio off Plebs and having people in the street pointing bejeweled staff's at me and shouting: "Who cut your fucking hair!" 💇🏼‍♂️😂

______________________________



It's been a stressy few days, battling against deadlines... but by some supreme miracle, I've actually got the annual Consumer Duty Board Report submitted on time! 😮‍💨🙌🏼

______________________________



Walking down the aisle in Tesco and see something out the corner of my eye. Glance down, nothing there. Next moment, happens again - looks like a wing? 🪽 I'm like WTF? Then a pigeon casually just wanders out from under the shelving unit, has a look around, then ducks back under a few items along! 😂 Couldn't make it up! "I have escaped the police; this is my home now with a pigeon. Hello pigeon!"

______________________________



Got back home, had a bit of a tidy up, cooked a Pasta Bake and plonked my arse down to watch the latest instalment of Sorta Stupid reacting to Game of Thrones S4 🍝📺 Despite knowing that I fully rate this show as possibly my favourite of all time, it's still easy to forget just how amazing it is... rewatching Oberyn fight the Mountain... 💀😂

______________________________



Spent a bit of time fixing up Chapter 3 of Flawed, incorporating the feedback from Rens with additional clarification and context for the whole Elias/Cassian scene ✍🏼

______________________________



Wait... Has Joyner Lucas actually just ducked out the Skeppy clash without responding? 🤔

______________________________



And that brings an end to the last night to myself until August 17th! 😅 Tomorrow once I get home from work, Bug will be coming keep me company for the next couple of weeks! 😁💛