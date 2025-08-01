Asthma

It's not about last minute 09:30am meetings, on my last day in work for a while, when it's the first day of the month, and I'm also partially covering a Director's workload who is currently on annual leave, and we also have a couple of facility changeovers today... there are not enough hours in the day sometimes! 🙃⏰

______________________________



Confirmed asthma diagnosis for Bug... 🤦🏼‍♂️ Not ideal, and hopefully it's something she will grow out of as she gets older 🙏🏼 At least now I can sort out this travel insurance... silver linings and all that jazz! 🩺

______________________________



Today is not the day for unexpected tech troubles - like users clicking dodgy links in emails & me having to spend time reassuring myself we've not been compromised... 🥴 Touch wood, seems okay for now - time will tell if that remains the case! I'm desperately trying to get on top of my workload so that I'm not buried under shit when I come back to work... I don't need this crap! 💩😂

______________________________



Lysh just told me that her Mum said she can change her surname to Scott! 🤯 I was confused, naturally, until she explained it's because her Mum is getting married next year and doesn't want Lysh to be the only one with a different surname; lowkey choked me up! She was always supposed to have had my surname... 🥹 Then she also told me when she's 16, she wants to legally change her name to Jade (her middle name) because everyone struggles to pronounce and spell Ilysha correctly - my bad, kid! 🙈 I mean, I work in a company where we deal with a lot of non-British Nationals and some of their names are wild... 🫠🤷🏼‍♂️

______________________________



Bug is breaking in her new trainers with a couple of pairs of bed socks, and I've managed an 8-second inhalation using Lysh's practice inhaler 🫁💪🏼

______________________________



You haven't told me my haircut looks shit yet, Lysh? "I just don't say anything anymore. The back of your head looks like Megamind." Thanks kid... 😂

______________________________



[Watching Daily Dose of Sunshine]

This show is so tragic, man. RIP Kim Seo-Wan. Jheeze... Jun Gi's arc too... 😔 It's okay to talk fellas 👌🏼

______________________________



[Playing Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket]

The new meta on this is absurd 🥴 Every single PvP is just the exact same Sylveon Ex & Charizard Ex build... 🙄 If you can't beat 'em...