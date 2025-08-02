3008

Up at a reasonable hour so Tez could drop off The Big Suitcase™️on his way to work 🧳

______________________________



Lysh only just got up at half-midday! I've been up for a couple hours, had breakfast, a couple of coffees, a shower, got the washer on, and been sat reading 😂📖

______________________________



Not really happy with this Online Safety Act meaning that to verify my age, I need to upload my ID or Credit Card details to websites/services that I don't particularly trust to safeguard my data adequately... do you see all the big companies that get hacked? Lol, this is not my cup of Tea... I'm sure this is going to turn out greeeeat... 🙄

______________________________



Lysh has decided she doesn't want go out shopping after all - she'd rather just chill at home and wing it & I'm not arguing 🤷🏼‍♂️ All she wanted to get was shorts to wear under her dresses and a pair of sunglasses anyway... 🩳🕶️

______________________________



Kiddo has made herself a Pot Noodle for tea; she really is just like her Dad! 😂 Don't talk to us about no Michelin 3-star cuisine! 🍜 (Even if she got annoyed about me trying to take a photo... 🙈)

______________________________



After looking on this 'Roblox Replay' thing about all (most) of the old games we've played, Bug said she wanted to play on 3008 with me 🥹 so we fired Roblox up for the first time in ages. That was at ~17:25. It's now 3hrs later - and I just can't die! Been on here forever! I've even been and cooked myself a homemade pizza, plus beat TJ on a PCTGP battle whilst still on here (after beating Sam earlier too...) 🍕🤯

______________________________



After showing me her magic cup of water trick (~7th try lmao), Bug has now gone for a bath 🛀🏼 meanwhile I've done the dishes, and am somehow still alive on 3008! 💻

______________________________



Sat drinking coffee on Lysh's bed whilst she sorts out her holiday stuff (and her spreadsheet list... another one of my influences 🙈) - she is so excited and impatient bless her! 😅🥰 Then I notice on her sideboard - she has a chunk of tarmac from top park as a memento! She's defo my kid! 😂