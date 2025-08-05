Previous
Jackass by anothab
Photo 6008

Jackass

Day one at the all inclusive Aqua Nevis hotel, with unlimited access to the Action Aquapark 🙌🏻🌊
______________________________

Unexpected foam party at the kids pool! 🥳
______________________________

Lance has accidentally snapped the leg off a plastic chair on the balcony! We're sat there drinking and chatting when next thing he's slouched against the door as the chair broke! 😂
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Ben

@anothab
