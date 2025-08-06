Wrexham

"U are u" [Angela Scott, 2025]

I won the Fake Beer Pong tournament (somehow 🤷🏼‍♂️) and Lance came second. Unlucky Chris and Luca. I gave my paper rose to Lysh which apparently made me a cheater lmao 😅🌹

After having a spliff outside the fence by the pool, 'Wrexham' heard me mention Beyblades (in reference to spinning Tommy around in the water using a pool noodle) and initiated a conversation. Within approximately 16-seconds of learning I come from Stoke, he had asked if I sniff cocaine, and then offhandedly said he could shot me some if I needed any. I politely declined. Shortly afterwards, Lance pointed out that he was literally sniffing beak on the poolside lounger next to his kids, then wiping his nose on a beach towel. What a fucking guy 🥴

Ioanna on the Animation Team became Tommy's best mate whilst I was playing Water Polo backstop to prevent Wrexham launching a ball and hitting our loungers which were unfortunately positioned directly behind the goal! 🤽🏻‍♂️⚽

Me & Lysh had a great time doing the water Zumba sessions with Ioanna twice today - DUM TEK TEK!

Me and Lance played IRL the Floor is Lava in Action Aquapark and melted our feet. The black wood bridge was like walking on lit coals! ♨️

Went over to the Sports Bar tonight and discovered that the DJ hosting karaoke uses uTorrent, and that it's 90% just children screaming down the microphone whilst their parents cheer them on! 👂🏻🩸