Sam, Lance & Tommy ventured out to Nessebar, but Bug didn't want to go, so we hung about at the hotel and waterpark instead. Lysh wouldn't get out the pool to reapply suncream, and I began having PTSD about Tenerife... 🧴

Lysh crying saying her face is hurting from sunburn, her thighs have chafed so it hurts to walk, and when she's in the pools she feels sick and out of breath. Say's she wants to do all these fun activities but is physically incapable due to ailments. Living the dream ✌🏻

Bulgarian building reqs are wild. Fucking balcony door blew open and an interior doorframe fell off. Shortly after, I go the bathroom and that doorframe falls off too! 🚪

Went back the Sports Bar (no karaoke today!) and ended up doing shots with the barman Nick, and some random bloke who was telling me he used to live in Spain and that Alicante is his recommended holiday destination on the mainland! 🥃🌞

I beat Nick at necking the "Nick-2" drink that was allegedly his speciality 😂 - half a lager, with two shot glasses side by side - one with vodka, other with archers - neck the vodka and then the schnapps falls into the beer, so you neck the whole thing like a Jagerbomb. Then Sammie dropped the cherry off her cig into her sandal and burned the bottom of her foot. Then we accidentally triggered Lysh's emetophobia and she had a panic attack resulting in us heading back to the room prematurely 🤮😢

After Nick taught me how to say "thank you" in Bulgarian, I'm just casually saying it all the time (much to Bug's annoyance)! Blagga-darry-ahh-tee!