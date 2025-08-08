Wakefield

Another day begins with baby Tommy crawling into our room and eating the suncream! 🧴👶🏼

______________________________



Sammie had a run in with a group of snarky ladies in the lifts... 😂 After waiting for ages for an empty lift to get Tommy down to the ground floor, she ended up pushing in with a group of others after a lift stopped on our floor. Then the lift said it was over the weight limit/capacity. One of the ladies told her to carry Tommy in his buggy down the stairs... bad idea! 🫣💀

______________________________



Standing by the coffee machine in the restaurant grabbing a brew, when a young girl drops a glass on the floor next to me which shatters. I hear a distant voice: "WAAAYYY". Get back to the table to receive confirmation, it was Lysh 😂 And then there's Sammie feeding Herbert the cat sausages every morning! 🐈‍⬛ And the hash browns and pancakes are so good, but they take hot breakfast items off at 10am so we have to leg it up and grab more just before they close it! 🥞

______________________________



Good day in the Aquapark again today 🌊🛝 well, it was all fun until Lysh nearly died during the foam party in the wave pool! 😦

______________________________



I got back from taking Tommy on the park to discover that Lance had signed us both up to take part in the "Mr Black Sea" competition alongside Mark and Gary 🫣 First round was running across to a half-pint of beer with a straw in, doing 7x press-ups, then necking the beer through the straw; I won that. Next was standing on a chair, squeezing a water bottle with a pierced hole in the lid between your thighs to simulate pissing. Mark's lid popped off, so his bottle was empty very quickly. Despite that, they allowed it? Hardly fair, but whatever... 🍾 Next up, we had an apple hanging from a string around our waists, and had to use our hips to swing it, and knock our water bottles across the stage. Obviously Mark won since his bottle was empty; he hit it once, and it practically skidded off the stage. Again, not really fair, but okay, I'll play along - it's all in good fun (even though the competitive side of me was really annoyed!) 🍏 Fourth round was giving lapdances to our partners... 😳 No, you read it right the first time! Really awkward, but hilarious, watching Lance give Sammie a lapdance on stage. Then since I'm single, I had to give a lapdance to two of the female members of the Animation Team (big up to Dani and Ellie!) 🥵 Mark practically fucked his wife on the stage, meanwhile Gary gave his topless Brother-in-Law a lapdance... The crowd voted that Gary won 👏🏼 Fifth round involved grabbing stuff from the crowd and putting it on the stage - the caveat being you don't get points for duplicates of the same item (not that it stopped Mark throwing about 6x chairs on the stage!); I got more items than everyone else, yet somehow lost because the host said that Gary's daughters were pretty and gave him bonus points? 🤷🏼‍♂️ At least I was sat there chilling with Lance, Wakefield, and baby Tommy at a fully set up table, with a pint! 😂🍺 Then there was a random AF final round where I had to race Lance to the bar to get a drink (me an Orange Slush/Lance a 'Sex on The Beach') - we traumatised the bartender Niki after wrestling each other at the bar, before I skittled Lance and knocked half his drink over him, and raced back to the stage for the win! 😂 After they tallied up the points, the Animation Team put it to a crowd vote for some unknown reason? Not really sure what the point of the scoring was if it was just decided by who had the most people with them in the crowd... 🤨🙃 It ended up with Gary winning first and getting a mug for a prize, with Mark coming second and getting a bottle of Prosecco 🤷🏼‍♂️ Meanwhile I got a shitty tote bag for third, and Lance got a cap for 4th... don't ask how they decided the prizes either! 🏆