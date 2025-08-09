Nessebar

Headed down to Sunny Beach at 11am on the free shuttle bus, bought some souvenirs, went down to the beach 🏖️ then caught a half-hour sea taxi (boat) across the bay to Nessebar! 🚤 Really enjoyed! I fucking love being out at sea! 🏴‍☠️

______________________________



Enjoyable time exploring old Nessebar, one of the oldest towns in Europe dating back over 3000-years! Some of the ruins are fascinating. The cobbled streets were a pain with the buggy though! Sammie struggled with her atrophied calf muscle, but made up for it at the wine tasting at least lmao! 😂🍷 Then we paid £7.50 for a portion of boiled rice at Emona (about same price as an Aperol Spritz) so that Lysh could make her own sushi, which did not work at all... 🤦🏼‍♂️ Cheered her up by paying 25лв for a Stray Kids towel/blanket off a dodgy store with a GTA VI one available... clearly custom made using a promo image off the internet lol 😂

______________________________



After failing to find a single place in Old Nessebar that sold it, me and Lysh had an hour round trip to go fetch some simple cucumber maki sushi from Sunrise (since it's what she really fancied). Let her have a can of Monster too. Best of all, she loved the maki. Out of curiosity, I ate some wasabi off a chopstick. 10/10, would not recommend! 🥵

______________________________



Got back from Nessebar but the taxi driver defo overcharged us - 47лв for a 7.5km trip... that's ~£21 for a 4.5-mile trip! 🤯 I went down to the pools & Aquapark to chill on my own since nobody else fancied it. Ended up doing Zumba with Ioanna and Dani 🫣😂 Dani spotted me midway through and was like awkwardly laughing (due to me giving her a lapdance last night...) then at the end she gave me the whole point at your eyes "I see you" gesture thing 😅 but then she did give me a high five afterwards and laugh about it! 🤐

______________________________



We went to the Sports Bar and Tommy was tired and stressing out. Sammie was trying watch Netflix and Lance was getting his hair pulled out, so I took him for a walk. We had a wander over round the pools where it was quieter and he calmed down, then we heard Dum Tek Tek coming from the main stage so we ended up over there dancing instead! 😂

______________________________



Treated to a firework display over the Aquapark, perfectly viewed from our balcony! Afterwards I was down at the Lobby Bar getting refills for us all, and bumped into Ellie 🫣 She says "Hey Ben" and I'm like, oh shit, she actually remembered my name! I asked if she wanted another lapdance before bed, and she replied "my life will never be the same without your lapdances!" 😂 I said, opening up with the slut drop was a strong start, right? She replied: "It was all perfect" 🫣🤭

