Putko

Penultimate day here. Decided we'd spend it round the pools and pop over to the Aquapark as and when desired. As a result, I'm stood getting a drink and Ivo comes across and casually say's "Ben, I need another player so you are in the competition" 😂 the Animation Team clearly know me now! 🙈 Next I realise he just makes these fucking games up as he goes along! It's Nick, Abby, Robby, George, and me. The budget only stretches as far as ice cubes, so he's just winging it. Round One is spitting an ice cube as far as possible. Round Two is bouncing an ice cube off a treasure chest. Round Three is throwing an ice cube out of a cup into the water polo goal... what the helly?! 😂

______________________________



Sammie somehow lost her Vivienne Westwood glasses, so Lance went down to reception and surprisingly someone had handed them in... unfortunately, they didn't believe they were Sammie's, because apparently they'd seen "an old lady" wearing them... 😂 Fuck sake! She had to go down with the glasses case to prove they were hers! 🙈👓

______________________________



We were over at the Sports Bar but Lysh wanted to go back to the room at 9pm on the final night of our holiday, so she could lie and play on her phone in bed. Le sigh. She also spent 3hrs this afternoon in the room by herself, on her phone, rather than out at the pools with us. Seriously does make me question whether to bother taking her abroad next year? Feels like a waste of money sometimes... 😔 She actually said the other day: "I think I like the idea of holidays more than actually going on holiday." Sad times. I just want to make all these treasured memories with her whilst she's young!

______________________________



Then Lysh sit's on the balcony with me chatting and says: "This is why I want to live with you, because I am only so bad at being around other people because at my Mum's she always tells me go away. She say's I'm watching Love Island, or doesn't care about anything I try to tell her about my life or fandoms - she just sends me up to my bedroom alone. So my social battery isn't very good." And I felt so gutted for her.

______________________________



On the main stage, they've got some hypnotist guy, and I've just seen one of the contestants just get up and walk off the stage like "nope, cba with this lie!" 😂