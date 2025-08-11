Yoanna

That's all our stuff packed and the room vacated. Final day before we fly back later tonight! 🥺

Bug has opted to stay out the pools for the final day; she's sitting up on the deck overlooking the pool, drawing Quackity on her iPad. She did the Zumba this morning with Ioanna, and Ivo told me they call Lysh the "Tik-Tok Dance Girl" 😂 then he shows me his Tik-Tok account from back when it was Musical.ly in 2016... when he was 10yrs old and his username is Putkotroshach3000... 😂 It translates to "Pussy Crusher" lmao fuck sake! Dead 💀

Me and Lance have had one final circuit of Action Aquapark and hammered all the slides we wanted. It's been such a good holiday overall imo! Truly enjoyed. Going to miss it for sure... but lowkey looking forward to sleeping in my own bed! 🛌🏼

The check-in queue situation at BOJ airport was absurd. TUI were an utter shitshow!

Holy fuck, they weren't lying about the Maccies prices in BOJ... £16 for a 4pc nugget Happy Meal. £12 for a chicken salad. £9 for a double cheeseburger... 😲