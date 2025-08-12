Washloads

Flight home was relatively smooth since Tommy slept the entire duration 🙌🏼 Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Bug who could not get comfy to save her life! Even with headphones on, an eyemask, a neck pillow, her shoes off, sat sideways with her legs across my lap! 😴

Managed get through Passport Control and Baggage Claim without too much stress. Emma managed to find us thanks to Live Location on WhatsApp and we piled in on a junction in a no-stopping grid 😂 The drive back home was uneventful and calm, was nice to tell Em all about the holiday whilst it was fresh in our minds. Got home shortly after 4am. Reckon it's going to be a late wake up tomorrow - done in! 😴 Thanks Em for grabbing us from the airport - love and appreciate you! 🥰🙏🏼

Despite not getting to bed until after 5am, my body woke me up around midday 🫡 Bug was already awake... and then I had to immediately walk around Kira's looking like a mildly tanned zombie to fetch milk, bread, and a couple bottles of pop! I need my morning coffee! 🧟‍♂️☕

All unpacked now 🙏🏼 Only thing missing was Lysh's pocket mirror which she informed me she'd given away to Sammie during the holiday. I had thought her goggles and sunglasses were missing too, but later found them wrapped up in some of her clothes. The goggles I originally suspected she'd intentionally left behind until I found them - they caused her to have a really sore face the first couple days, so she never wore them afterwards and told me she's never wearing them again which is fair enough. Think taking them on/off kept wiping suncream off her face, so she got sunburned just under her eyes... 🙈

Just the 5x washloads of suitcase laundry to do now! 🙃🧺

Lysh telling me that Changbin, one of the members of Stray Kids, raps faster than Eminem based on Syllables-Per-Second (SPS); I tell her that there are loads of other rappers close to/faster than Eminem including Tonedeff, Twisted Insane, Twista, Busta, Tech N9ne... but that Eminem is championed in the mainstream for the intricacy of his schemes and for maintaining sensical lyrics without keep repeating the same words etc. Then offhandedly I look into it on Google, and see the fastest as being credited to "Crucified - Power Up"; I looked it up on YouTube and I cannot accept that it's not just on fast forward... 28.9 SPS? Fuck off! 😂 Now Bug is sat behind me attempting to rap 'Tubbo - Life by the Sea' on 2x speed... 🥴

Spent over an hour with Lysh trying to figure out what the "Havana" song from Zumba with Ioanna was, with no success... 😣 Google refuses to accept it's not the Camila Cabello one, so has been about as useful as a tissue paper condom! 😤

Lysh now attempts to speaks to me in Spanish (thanks to her fixation on Quackity) and the most common music I hear is K-Pop (Korean) so I don't even know wtf it's on about. I miss hearing the English language at home. The only time it's in English is bizarre and random AF songs about pedophiles and sex.

Lysh went bed at 11pm - I stayed up doing some life admin. Then at midnight I've had to wake her up to take her inhaler (not for the first time, either). Going take some getting used to, especially when she set's alarms on her phone, get's mad at me for reminding her... then still doesn't take it! 🤦🏼‍♂️