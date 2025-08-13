Starbies

Awoken by roofers sawing tiles at barely after half-7 in the morning, then couldn't get back to sleep. Read for a bit in bed, then got up and had a coffee whilst settling back into home routine (sitting at the PC watching YouTube, checking various sites, and completing spreadsheets). Going have a shower so I get the laundry train going once more... only 3x more loads to go! 😂

______________________________



Bug has straightened her perm out this morning without any prior warning, so when she came downstairs casually, it was very jarring for a few moments! 🪮♨️

______________________________



Bribed Lysh into coming grab some bits & pieces from the shops with me via the offer of a Starbucks! 😂🍵 The final load is in the washer, and we're nearly back to business as usual! I even logged into my work emails earlier and cleared out the backlog whilst Bug was finishing up her latest Tik-Tok edit! 🤳🏼

______________________________



Unsure what is worse about Starbucks; the prices, or the calories? 🥴 £7 for a 409kcal Tiramisu Cream Iced Latte (Vendi)... ☕

______________________________



Ordered from Starbucks and paid £17.25 at the payment terminal using my bank card. I tapped it on the PDQ and it read fine, the transaction cleared without issue.



Less than 30-minutes later I tried to pay at a PDQ at the BP and it refused to accept the tap, and when inserted it showed "Remove Card" and wouldn't process the payment. I then tried to withdraw cash from an ATM instead so I could go back and pay for my items, but it advised some error with reading the chip and would not proceed.



Reluctantly I added my card to Google Wallet on my phone whilst Lysh stood at the till and I was holding up the queue. It was embarrassing and frustrating but at least it resolved the immediate issue of paying.



Walked across Mel's shop and had the same issue; the card wouldn't work either by tapping/inserting in the PDQ. Had to use Google Wallet again. I got back home and fruitlessly tried to troubleshoot it with Cora (NatWest's AI Chatbot) for 10-minutes because it's fucking useless. Eventually it allowed me to request a chat with an agent and now I'm in a queue for up to an hour, welp.



Tried using my card reader, and it just says ERROR when I tried to Identify the card. Sounds like Starbucks have broke my card, lol. Fuck sake.

______________________________



It's taken almost 4hrs for Natwest to tell me "yeah your card sounds fucked, you'll need a new one" 💳🚫



Safe, mint 🫡

______________________________



[Playing Far Cry 6]

Figured may as well give this a start since Lysh is doing edits on Ibis Paint on her iPad. Spent a good chunk of time earlier deducing which game to play off my Backlog, and this is what I arrived at. Low barrier to entry, straight and to the point. I've always been a fan of the Far Cry games, yet despite that, it's taken a while to get around to playing this one... and by a while, I mean Emma bought it me for Christmas back in 2022! 😂