Uno

[Watching The Bear]

Such a great show. This opening episode to S3 really does a brilliant job of shining a light on the pressures of being a Michelin chef... poor Carmy! 🫣

______________________________



Been haggling with Virgin Media again... 🙄 They emailed offering me a 24-month contract renewal of 350MB Fibre broadband for £39pcm. Sorry, what?



O2 sent me an email offering 500MB Fibre for £27 the other day, and Virgin/O2 are the same company these days! Why is my loyalty to Virgin Media taken for granted? I have been an O2 customer since 2017 and a Virgin Mediacustomer since at least 2012. Yet it seems like they just try to rip me off at every contract renewal. Why would they not reward my tenure with a generous discount?



Asked them outright: "If you can provide M500 Fibre Broadband to a new customer for £26.99 a month, surely you can also provide it to myself who has paid you over £7,500 whilst being a customer? It feels like every renewal Ihave to haggle to get a fairly priced package."



Also pointed out that I could get Sky Full Fibre Gigafast for £38pcm for a 24-month term. Oh... wow?! Suddenly Virgin can offer me an exclusive deal of 1GB Fibre for £33pcm for 24-months! 😤



Shouldn't have to go through this nonsense every time my contract renews... ugh.

______________________________



Rough estimates of caloric intake last week are ~61k... 🫣😂 I did burn a good chunk of that off thanks to walking 57-miles/126k steps, but still... ~5kg weight gain in a week... 😅💀

______________________________



"Is Turkey in the UK?" [Laura Scott, 2025]

______________________________



Had a walk down to Zeeshan, grabbed Bug some popcorn chicken & chips, then continued on our way to my Dad's down Norton. Tonight, we celebrate Lo's birthday! Allowed kiddo to have a couple cans of Monster, and despite my earlier protesting, I grabbed some tinnies for myself 🍻



Had chicken and chips from Master Chef, had a few bevvies, chatted, laughed, and played Uno for the first time ever 🃏



Thanks to Jord for the lift back home after, appreciate you! 🌯