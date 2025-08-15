Digital

An irritable Lysh just told me she's barely slept all night because of a fly in her bedroom. I held back my suspicions that it may have been also related to the two cans of Monster - it would have just caused an argument. I warned her last night that the caffeine content would keep her awake, but she dismissed me outright stating it doesn't give her energy and that there must not be enough caffeine in it for her... 🙄

______________________________



Nice to know I'm not the only one with this stance. Stolen valour is the perfect comparison; society is predominantly entitled and lazy, and this latest trend proves it. It frustrates me. For my entire life, a fit physique has been shorthand for grit, consistency, and delayed gratification. It’s been a visual signal of someone's internal qualities as much as their external habits. Now society seemingly champions the position of taking an injection and continuing with lazy, unhealthy lifestyles instead? Why bother putting in any effort, nurturing willpower and consistency, formulating positive lifestyle changes and healthy habits, right? Just take this jab. But the difference is, it actually means something when you've earned it, not just cheated your way to results; unfortunately, I'm learning quickly that society cares more about optics than integrity. I used to have a quiet admiration for people with a good physique, it was emblematic of their character; a testament to their discipline, resilience, and consistency. Now I'm having to rewire my perception to accommodate the likelihood that most people 'in shape' do not actually have those traits, they've just cheated their way to results instead. In 2025, the appearance of health is more marketable than the process of becoming healthy, encouraging vanity at the expense of long term health. I bet the companies who make these injections cannot believe their luck. As you said, Goggins reputation would be decimated if it turned out he wasn't natty; his entire public image is predicated on the strength of his character, his moral fibre. There was a similar unspoken assumption about every day people with healthy physiques too. They had also paid the iron price, in sweat and tears, not in currency by going to Turkey for risky gastric surgery, or subscribing to a monthly "weight loss injection". As a bonus observation, remember the last few years of promoting "fat positivity" and telling everyone "big is beautiful" and "plus size is beautiful"? Well, that quickly faded into the background as soon as there was a cheat way to get thin, right? Society never fails to disappoint me.

______________________________



Just says to Bug: "I don't get why you don't like milk, it's so good!" 🥛 She replies: "Why don't you like egg, hmm?" 🥚 Oh, using my own arguments back at me are you?! Fair play kid, you got me... 😂

______________________________



Staylew popped by for a brief catchup and to drop off her laptop for me to fix 💻

______________________________



[Watching Wednesday S2]

Fixed Staylew's laptop with this Secure Boot issue and gave it a good service too 💯 Then Emet ruined mine & Bug's TV viewing plans; frustratingly helpless where this is concerned, and it's becoming a recurring trend... 😞

______________________________



Lol, okay. Good talk... 🌼 "Its going to sound dead harsh but there's nothing that can be done really, it's a phobia, I have a tickled stomach so can heave at the sound of someone heaving which will trigger her but I can't help it. I'm triggered, she's triggered. It's going be a long life if she makes a huge deal about it. Unless she goes through therapy for it (which she's declined previously), and here's to say it actually works, she's stuck with that phobia for life. Is she going to stop going to funfairs and theme parks due to the high risk of people being sick around her? Nope. Will she avoid babies? Nope. Hospitals and doctors? They're essential places to visit but with sick people in them. She's already shouted at me for gagging and heaving, like I can stop it 🙄🤭"

______________________________



[Playing Hidden Folks]

Smashed through this in a single, enjoyable sitting. Took around 5hrs. Admittedly had to lookup where a few of them were, because the clues were so obscure I could have been there for years!

______________________________



Lysh has gone bed, and I've sat having a couple of beers on ChatGPT until past 1am... 🍻🥴 Deep chats with AI about the human experience. Tonight's topic: Why does it feel so difficult and draining to live righteously? I feel this constant pull toward just saying "fuck it" and stopping caring so much. But I can't. My morals and virtues don't permit it. And I'm left feeling like life would be so much easier if I could. I just think, I try so hard to live righteously, aligned with the high ideals I strive for. And yet often it feels futile, or pointless. Like it's not acknowledged, valued, respected... like it's pointless. Like I'm unnecessarily making life more difficult than it needs to be, by adhering to these arbitrary rigid principles that everyone else seems to do fine without. We live in a society where it's all a digital pageantry. Society focuses on the optics, not the reality.