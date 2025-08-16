Upgrade

As standard when you have a delivery due, you have to drag yourself up early "just in case". So, I was up at just after 9am'ish ready for this Virgin Hub 5 delivery... and it was delivered after midday... 🫠 All swapped over and configured now, though I've subsequently ordered an 8M Cat8 cable, because this 300mbps range extender ain't gonna cut it for a 1Gbps throughput. Just had 913mbps download speeds on my phone over Wi-Fi! 🤯

______________________________



Visit off Stay to grab this laptop 💻 I also made the effort in advance of buying in some juice this morning that hasn't fermented into port 😂🧃

______________________________



[Listening to Lovesick Lullaby]

Almost broke my spine imitating this music video for the plot! 😂

______________________________



Unexpected knock at the door, and it's Steve from down the road; his daughter went a Black Pink concert at Wembley, and because they know Lysh likes her K-Pop, she's gifted her a keyring - so thoughtful! 🥹

______________________________



Lysh completely misinterpreting the point I was trying to make about how SKZ are able to provide far reaching fan engagement thanks to social media and internet accessibility, especially compared to back in the past where all you knew about an artist was their music. K-Pop wasn't even on the radar in UK when I was a kid; it just wasn't really a market over here. I mentioned about Cole Palmer and how there are Tik-Toks from before he became a famous footballer, and about how you never see stuff like that for older generations of celebrity. There aren't hours of footage of Beyonce before she became famous, pratting about with her mates in their bedrooms, or like, Limp Bizkit when they were in their teens doing dumb pranks on each other etc. Nowadays celebrities can capitalise on the internet to build an entire brand around their identity, beyond just their music - and it brings the fans closer. Somehow that was taken as me dissing Stray Kids, ffs... 🤦🏼‍♂️

______________________________



The final promo pack from the Blissey Event, I held onto it and prayed to RNGesus, and boom... finally got the fucking Ex card. Opened almost 20-packs during the event ffs.

______________________________



Dead Man's Fingers, and failing to launch the Prologue Go Wayback beta (on both Epic & Steam) due to GFX driver issues... 🥃👨🏼‍💻 Bless her, Bug says "do you mind if I go upstairs in my room?" Her social battery is fried again. It's almost half 11pm, and we've been in each others pockets for the past 2-weeks, so I get it. Go goon to femboy Felix, it's fine 😂 I'm going to watch Block Boys reacting to Shiro's Story on YT 📺