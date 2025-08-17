Back

Bewildered how Lysh has any hair left after some of the hairballs I find around her room! Her comb has more hair tangled around it than I have on my head! 🪮

______________________________



Been fetch Bug a pizza for tea and took the opportunity to drop this Virgin Media return Yodel parcel off at the garage 📦🍕

______________________________



Me & Lysh have watched all 6x available episodes of TADC this afternoon 🤡🐰 In related news, UGC is not effectively blocked by the OSA, as I discovered today... 🫣

______________________________



[Watching Wednesday S02E02]

Proper council beige plate tonight - working my way through the freezer contents that Lysh apparently no longer likes 😂

______________________________



I had convinced myself that I was staying in tonight. First proper night to myself since July, so figured I'd appreciate some peace and quiet! That lasted about 3hrs, then I thought fuck it, and ended up across the Green Star to show my face and see who was about, which as it transpired was plenty. I walked through the door, immediately saw Meg & Aisha, then Zack shoves a bottle of Desperado in my hand 😂 Spot Eggy sat by the pool tables. Cartwright is at the bar being served by Charl. Kally and Bully are sat by the window. Rob is by the jukebox and Bejeweled is hiding round by the darts. Then Zoe comes down too. Been really nice to see so many familiar faces and enjoy a couple drinks 😅🍻

