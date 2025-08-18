Route

Get a letter off the dentist stating: "We are really sorry, due to unforeseen circumstances it has become necessary to cancel your dental appointment" 🙄 Then receive an SMS: "Looking after your teeth & gums is important. According to our records you are due a dental check-up. Please call us to book an appointment." No shit, lol, that's why I had an appointment booked... 🦷🥴

Back to work today. Unexpectedly saw Carlos en route, walking up past the cemetery. We acknowledged each other and I continued on my way; he likely had no idea how reassured I was to see that he is doing okay! 🙌🏼😊

Who the fuck steals a cat? What even is life? 🐱 Imagine someone posted a note through your door asking if you'd sell them your pet cat. Then after you said no, they spotted your cat in the street, took it into their home, and then refused to return it. Then, a couple days later, they say they've taken your cat 160-miles away with them to visit family and will be back in 7-10 days, but because they've incurred costs from looking after your cat (that they voluntarily took with them), they want you to reimburse them before they'll let you have it back... What the fuck is that? Catnapping? Holding your pet ransom? Wild! 🤯

Nice to be back at AMC this week. After a couple good weeks off work with Bug, I had nothing to really get off my chest, but it's always good to co-lead for a great group of blokes who are showing up and working at being better. Another great session guys - it's okay to talk! 👌🏼

The 8M CAT-8 cable I ordered was delivered earlier, so I've ran it out once I got home, and am happy to see my PC hitting 1GBPS speeds. Tried it on my PlayStation, and it was only scraping ~400MBPS. Looked online at specs and it seems the NIC is capable of 1GB but they artificially throttle it... what the helly, lil bro? 🤨

Tonight has flown by! Got in, made myself some tea 🥦 watched a bit of YouTube, fucked about on the interwebs, and already it's practically bedtime! 📺⏳