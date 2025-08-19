Luck

Woke up from a random AF dream about shitty tarmac wearing away to expose the cables underneath. Probably some weird crossover episode between the CAT-8 cabling, and the roadworks down Hanley Road? 🤨



Realised it was 08:15 and my alarms hadn't gone off... checked my phone and found no apparent reason why... good old technology! 🙄 Had a mad rush to get out the door on time for work! ⏰

______________________________



To speak candidly, RNG in games is one of the most frustrating things I happen across often. I can accept being underskilled and needing to "git gud" at something, but I can't tolerate being arbitrarily shafted through no fault of my own.



And yes, I'm primarily referring to Loot Box mechanics. If I lose because I need to improve, fair enough. If I lose because of RNG, I'm ragequitting. To wit: fuck your shadow shundos and your god packs! 😭

______________________________



[Watching The Bear]

Did not expect to see John Cena in The Bear! 🤯 There are two levels to that sentence... 😂



Also, the scene in the Napkins episode with T and Mikey lowkey choked me up! 🥺

______________________________



[Watching Wednesday]

Amusingly, the main meal that I missed eating whilst on holiday was pasta bake. I fucking love it. Just a sucker for simplicity ig?! 🤤🍝



Finishing off the last two episodes of Season Two, Part One. I hate that Netflix does this shit - just release the entire season in one go, ffs... 😤

______________________________



[Playing Far Cry 6]

I always struggle to get into a new game at first, keep going to play it, then thinking I cba... 🤔 But then once I've broken through the initial reluctance, assuming the game is decent, I get utterly engrossed.



With that in mind, I've pushed myself to get back onto Far Cry 6 tonight, streaming it on Twitch too. I love all it's predecessors, so trust that this will follow suit. Just gotta trust the process. Viva la revolución, guerilla! 🔫

______________________________



End my stream and realise Bug has messaged me, repeatedly. She'd clicked on a hyperlink, been redirected to a random webpage with a scareware pop-up that convinced her she'd been hacked - so, as prompted, she downloaded Guardian VPN from the App Store (which turned out to be some dodgy fake VPN app) that tried to convince her she had 14x viruses and a plethora of other issues on her iPhone such as battery overheating etc, that could be resolved by paying a £9.99 subscription... 🤦🏼‍♂️



Thankfully she didn't proceed with the subscription, uninstalled the Guardian VPN app, then messaged me for assistance. Disaster averted, I hope! 🤞🏼