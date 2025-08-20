Trade

Told Lysh to put a 😡 emoji on any holiday photo she wants me to remove before I set the album privacy to public, and depressingly, it's been a fair few... I wish she could see herself the way that I do, my beautiful daughter! 😔

______________________________



Unexpected calls off my estate agents always flare my anxiety 📲



I didn't answer and they left a voicemail; the transcription of which is amusing:



"All right Benjamin, this is Crazy Colon from Dylan College Estate Agents. Could you give me a call back on this number please, it's disregarding coming through routine inspection. I'm in the area next month, I was looking to put something in. Thanks, bye." 😂

______________________________



Stay messaged asking if I could help her find The Basketball Diaries online anywhere since it's not available on any streaming platforms (literally, it's on none due to convoluted distribution rights) and boom - found it within a couple minutes thanks to ChatGPT 😂

______________________________



Rang my Mum for a chat and ended up giving up trying to get a word in edge ways; tried to tell her something four times, but she kept talking over me about the dog and his balls so I just left it 🥎



Went grab a Tesco Meal Deal and there were no decent sandwiches left at all - everything beside plain cheese had mayo on! Even the Pulled Pork sarnies, wtf? Ended up with a Chicken Tikka Wrap instead.



Had a walk up to Castle with this dodgy knee and met up with Moz in Queens Garden to Lucky Trade a Moltres (sorry about the low CP brah!) 😬



Then I headed around to Bridge Street Ale House for Renegade Writers Group; really good to be back after a couple weeks off! 🙌🏼 I kicked things off with a London Pride Bitter & followed up after the intermission with a Mobberley Citra IPA 🍻 Readings this week were courtesy of Tim (Slamming Doors), Malcolm (Last Man Home), Barry (Finding Susan), and Jan (Margrave) 📚 Thanks to Jan for the two new books and the birthday flapjacks & to Barry for the lift back afterwards - I appreciate you both! 🙏🏼

______________________________



Predictably ended up in the Green Star... 🙈



Nice to see Sean, Karen, Chris, Joe, & Bejeweled for a few pints and a catch-up! 🍻 And just as I'm leaving, I realised there was a delivery still sat in the doorway - so we all chain-ganged it into the building! 📦😂