Change

Fuck Giovanni and his fucking Giratina, fuck.

______________________________



Hope Charlie enjoys his taster day at college! How is he 16 this weekend?! Time has gone so damn fast. Excited to see him later - seems like forever! 😢🥰

______________________________



Hewlett Packard, what the hell bro? So, for literal months we have been having an absolute nightmare trying to find an approach to accommodate our new Gen-11 server in our existing setup.



The issue was that the product dimensions supplied by HP in their official spec sheet were 23x38.75x12 inches. Which is fucking enormous. Absurdly so. After months of back and forth, discussions about whether we could rehouse the kit in a different case, if other variants were available, whether to refurnish the comms room and have custom built racking made... hell, in the end I did a full CAD schematic of how we would need to strip out the existing desk, remove the top, and lower the server in like a crane for it to fit. And that was the agreed solution. It would require system downtime, out of office hours, and a lot of faffing, but we reluctantly accepted it was the only viable option.



Anyway, fast forward to today. This morning Ross and Den deliver the server to site. I look at it, and instantly note that it looks a lot smaller than I'd anticipated. Furthermore, it looks like it should fit in the comms desk perfectly fine without issue? Huh. We shift some redundant kit out the way and make space, and sure enough it slots straight in. We all look at each other confused. How is this possible when we'd measured up for the official product dimensions supplied by the manufacturer in their spec sheet?



Oh, well, that would be because the 23x38.75x12 inches referred to the fucking cardboard box it was delivered in! What. The. Fuck? Why the fuck would you list the product dimensions as being the size of the packaging? Absolutely retarded! It'd be like trainer sizes being listed based on the size of the box, not the actual trainer. The size of the box is irrelevant, it could be literally any size box they fancied whacking it in. It's the dimensions of the actual fucking server that customers need to know!

______________________________



End of an era saying farewell to Den today! 👋🏼 All the best on the lorries pal, been a pleasure working with you all these years! 🚛

______________________________



Some jiggery pokery sorcery with M365 licensing, and I appear to have somehow saved the company ~£2,400 p/a! 🙌🏼



Wish it could be a lot more though! 😔

______________________________



Reminding myself why I shouldn't rely on strategy guides and instead just use my own intuition. Online guides all saying to use Kyurem, Dawn Wings Necrozma, Palkia, Salamence, or Garchomp to beat Giratina. Nope, no dice.



So after I kept losing, I turned to my own knowledge of weaknesses, and got it done instead by using... *drum-roll* 🥁 Sylveon. Fuck you, Giratina.

______________________________



Quiet night with a heavy heart and conscience. I don't really feel like seeing or talking to anyone, so don't take my withdrawal personally. This present situation totally fucking sucks and I feel so utterly helpless - all I can do is apologise. I wish there was something I could do about it, but it's not in my hands. Hate having no control over stuff... 😖



Tonight I've been keeping myself productive and distracted and earning some extra money on Prolific, because times are fucking rough out here for all of us. If I can get paid £17 for playing a Social Deduction game for an hour, may as well. I'll take all the financial security I can get.

______________________________



Watching this Spotlight documentary on YouTube of a meeting between Samuel Davidson and Danny Abdallah.



In 2020, Samuel was drunk and drugged up when he mounted the pavement in his car and ran over 7 children. Four of the children died, three of which were Danny's kids. To see them sitting down peacefully talking is so... I don't even know? It's baffling. How can you sit next to someone who killed three of your kids? Even unintentionally.



It's difficult to articulate how this is making me feel. For Danny to forgive Samuel is such a powerful and humbling act of compassion. I don't think I'd ever be capable. I'm honestly lost for adjectives. It makes me look at Danny as such a beacon of hope and resilience. An example of the kind of man I hope to be.



Don't get me wrong, I have compassion and empathy, yet I struggle at times to not feel bitter, or frustrated with interpersonal relationships. I can quite easily be petty, passive aggressive, and vindictive if I don't actively stop myself. Then there is Danny, doing the unimaginable.



What a shining example of humanity.