Well, that felt fucking awful - I am so sorry guys. It's been great working with all of you & this was not a reflection on you, or your performance whatsoever. Sure those words mean very little in the face of redundancy. I would have rather not been involved, but it wasn't my decision. All shift I've been insanely productive as I kept my head down and stayed busy to keep my mind off what I knew was coming. Feel so fucking deflated and guilty.

Pretty apparent what Lysh has been up to all this week; I have 74 inboxes off her on Tik-Tok! 🤯😂

Congratulations to my sister Emma on her engagement to Jordan! 💍

[Watching Mr Plankton]

Started watching this new k-drama with Bug, it's both bizarre and hilarious in equal measure.