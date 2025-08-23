Emosh

A powerful and haunting story of resilience and consequence set against the backdrop of war. Told through evocative flashbacks, it takes us on a harrowing journey as unfolding events test and reshape the bond between Lena and her father. Michel’s presence adds a simmering tension, a constant friction that keeps the reader unsettled and engaged throughout.

[Watching Mr Plankton]

🥔🍄

New bank card has come, so popped round Mel's to grab Bug a Monster and some chocolate, and confirm it works okay... thankfully it does! 😂 Now I can chop the old one up! 💳

Been around Fortune House for a Salt and Chilli box to line my stomach. The sheer volume of food borders on the absurd! 🧂🌶️ Let's get high blood pressure... 🤤🥴

Off down Scrimmies for Phil's 70th 🍻🥳

Under The Influence are playing a live set at the Green Star and have just done a solid cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird! Took me right back to playing Guitar Hero in my teens! 🎸

Happy 16th Birthday Sonshine 💙 I have loved fulfilling the role of being your Dad for the last 15 years. I have seen you grow from a tiny baby into the young man you are today. Some of my very best memories are with you, we have had such amazing times. I love you so much, I miss you loads, and I hope you never forget us. You will always be my little boy, I will always cherish being your Dad. Love you Charlie, happy birthday xxx

Crying in the Green Star wasn't on my bingo card for tonight, yet here we are... 🙃