The ale hath betrayed me most cruelly. I am undone, slain by my own cup. Bring forth a goblet of water, lest I perish. Mine eyes cannot suffer the light of day.
______________________________

It's true what they say, people really do have short memories.
______________________________

[Listening to JUNHA PARK - The Town]
I'm not crying, you are. Actually, no. You're right. I'm crying. Thanks a lot, Mr. 플랑크톤.
______________________________

Seeing my little Tom boy on video chat has cheered me up 🥰 at least I've seen one of my nephews today 💙
______________________________

Nicking one of Bug's bath bombs and going have a soak, it's been an emotionally exhausting day... 🛀🏼✌🏼
