Stroll

Just seen the trailer for Good Fortune and it looks fucking hilarious.

______________________________



[Watching Upload]

The final season has just dropped on Prime unexpectedly, so I guess I'm binging this today! 📺

______________________________



Wanted get out the house and stretch my legs, and just as I was looking at where I could go, I get a message off Staylew asking what I'm up to 😅 Now I'm on my way down Westport Lake to go for a stroll (and maybe an ice cream 🍧) 😎

______________________________



After a nice walk around the lake and a chat, we've nipped the Moorland to sit in the beer garden for a couple since it's such a glorious sunny Bank Holiday! 🍻🌞

______________________________



No Andy's Man Club tonight due to the Bank Holiday and it's been a heavy week. So instead I've ended up down the Green Star with Charl, Jase & Trace 🍻 Plus Roy, Chris, Bejeweled, the odd bloke from Birmingham who doesn't stop waffling incomprehensibly 😂 Really good to see Eddie finally too for the first time since he went in for his surgery! 🙏🏼

______________________________



[Watching Unbroken]

Never even knew there was a film of this, let alone starring Cook off Skins as Zamperini! Wild. I read the book by Lauren Hillenbrand and really enjoyed it, so as soon as I saw this was available to watch, I was straight on it! A proper testament to human resilience! 🙌🏼

