Spicy

[Playing PTCGP]

New pack dropped this morning and I've already pulled Suicune Ex, Entei Ex, & 2x Latios... along with a double shiny rare Infernape Ex! 😅

______________________________



My social battery is thoroughly drained today 🔋📉 It's been a busy & emotional month tbh and I am overdue some solitude to recuperate and decompress. Sometimes I forget I am an introvert... 🧠🥱

______________________________



[Watching The Bear]

Went Tesco after work and spied this gnarly looking pizza and uncharacteristically slung it in the trolley without a second thought... 🛒 So fucking glad I did, because it's absolutely fire! 🍕🔥🤤

______________________________



Made some time to work on Flawed again tonight. Really need to get back into a consistent routine of writing; I've been letting myself get distracted from my non-negotiable's ✍🏼

______________________________



[Playing Far Cry 6]

Unwinding before an early night by blowing stuff up and shooting people. Forgot how fucking frustrating the wildlife aggressiveness is in this franchise; getting absolutely mauled by crocodiles lmao... 🐊 Then I remembered making a similar observation with New Dawn when I was being constantly attacked by wildly overpowered bears, wolverines, and cougars. Oh, and the AI always has either persistent UAV, or X-Ray Mods, because they know where I am even when I break line of sight! 🎯 At least I have Chorizo to help me now, the little scamp! 🥰