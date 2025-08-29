PMO

Sat at my desk working when I hear a loud buzzing right by my ear! I reflexively duck and dodge, before turning to see a fat wasp darting around my workstation... 🐝 Absolutely not. I grab a nearby heavy book and splat the pest against the window. The buzzing stops. I go to take a photo on my phone (because I'm weird like that) when it's leg randomly starts moving and it's thorax and abdomen begin twitching. I had thought it would be a quick and painless death, but it seems not! Had to give it the old double tap! 😖

______________________________



Been a super busy day doing a wank ton of compliance tasks that I'd been delaying because I utterly abhor them... 😓🔫

______________________________



Have you ever tried to teach anyone how to roll their r's? Well, that's been my challenge tonight with Lysh! 😂 Other activities tonight have included researching YesStyle Influencers and learning about SKZ Photocards... 🃏 And laughing at ChatGPT turning Lysh into an east-Asian! 😂

______________________________



It's all about the sources, friends. Don't believe everything you hear on random online videos.

______________________________



Realised how full my phone memory was and had to spend a bit of time cleaning out unnecessary content (whilst Lysh dances around the living room to a million Tik-Toks)... 251GB used out of 256GB... yikes! 📱 Then got distracted playing PTCGP instead lmao... 🙈 I did pack a noice double rare shiny Garchomp Ex though... 💁🏼‍♂️

