Emote

[Listening to CORTIS - What You Want]

Lysh keeps listening to this & I'm convinced it must sample/mimic the vocal inflections of 'The Script - Breakeven'... 🎵

[(Re)Watching Mr Plankton]

Bug has failed to watch the final three episodes during the week - despite being off school and sat in the house - so we're watching them today. Lucky me will likely get to ugly cry all over again! 😂😭 Lysh just came out with the epic line about Heung: "He's getting in the way of my ship! He's like the iceberg in Titanic!" 🧊🛳️

[Watching Five Nights At Freddy's]

Been the shop dressed like tramps to grab munchies to chill and watch this film together! 🍿 Bug was always a gacha FNAF kid, so this is an IP we are both very au fait with... although admittedly untangling canon from fanon and headcanon is a challenge! There is a very active fandom for FNAF! 😅

After a couple hours of reading through Lysh's school work, including some hilarious examples of her creative prowess, and some reading aloud of select excerpts, I've been inspired to work on Flawed before bed! 📚✍🏼