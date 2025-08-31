FNAF

I was reminded this morning about how sensitive, perceptive, and observant kids are. We have to be very mindful of how our intentions may not align with our actions, and adjust the trajectory accordingly. My priorities never changed but I clearly need to try harder to ensure that truth is never lost in the noise and confusion. Love you most, Bug! 💛

______________________________



FNAF and SKZ are the flavours of the day on Tik-Tok for kiddo! I think the film last night may have reignited some nostalgia! 😅

______________________________



AI is great for long tail search queries whereas Google failed spectacularly. Lysh had a random fragmented memory of a highly specific scene from an obscure cartoon and within a couple of refined prompts, ChatGPT has nailed it: "There is a scene in a school basement with a gloomy corridor and Swan Lake playing in the distance" & "There is another scene with water beasts in tanks that go on the school roof. Every night the cast are trying to escape different entities. It may be anime rather than cartoon, and it was apparently on Netflix.". We now have Shinbi Apartments playing on the TV... which is like some bizarre Persona adjacent, Korean anime! 📺

______________________________



Someone has made edits of Karl Pilkington in LoZ Ocarina of Time, and I am dead! 💀😂

______________________________



[Playing Ultimate Custom Night]

Whilst Bug was watching some Quackity/FNAF content on YouTube, I took the opportunity to work on Flawed ✍🏼 ...and then I've been playing this FNAF game which I'm utterly shit at, much to the amusement of my audience (Lysh)! 🤡😂

______________________________



[Watching Peacemaker S2]

Forgot how hilarious this is, proper reminds me of 'The Boys' for it's dark, twisted humour! Eagly ftw! 🦅👁‍🗨🦸🏼😂

______________________________



[Playing Far Cry 6]

These games are always a mile wide and an inch deep. So much content, so little depth. I mean, I'll still complete it of course, but it's not setting the world on fire right now. Though I am... Feels as though the entire loadout is built around the Supremo, which does not lend itself to any other class build besides demolitionist... sure as shit ain't no stealth archer build here, despite having the Recurve Bow available. Hell, I attacked a weather station which began with me silently sniping their lookout; immediately the base went into high alert, I was swarmed by enemies who magically knew where I was, and I ended up just going loud and blowing everything up in a blaze of glory and hellfire. And that's been the trend for pretty much the entire game thus far... 🧨🤷🏼‍♂️