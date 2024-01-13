Previous
The Midland Hotel, Manchester
The Midland Hotel, Manchester

This is one of Manchester's most beautiful and popular buildings. It was built in 1903 opposite the former Manchester Central Railway Station (now a conference centre) in Edwardian Baroque style.
Anthony McGowan

